Jaunt announces promotion of Ben Nemec to director of maintenance

Jaunt CEO Ted Rieck has announced the promotion of Ben Nemec to director of maintenance.

In this role, Nemec will oversee the day-to-day management of the vehicle maintenance shop, as well as maintenance of the entire Jaunt fleet, facilities, equipment and components; and managing and supervising the work of the maintenance staff and contractors.

Jaunt is Central Virginia’s regional public transit system, connecting people to their community. Jaunt delivers convenient and reliable service with its demand response and commuter routes, all through the use of current technology and a customer-focused approach. Jaunt’s service area includes the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle, Buckingham, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson counties.

An important element in overseeing Jaunt facilities is the maintenance of Jaunt’s radio tower contract, which facilitates critical communication between bus operators and dispatch.

“Ben has been a steadfast and committed Jaunt employee for nearly 15 years,” said Rieck in announcing Nemec’s advancement. “With this promotion, I’m proud to recognize his specific knowledge of Jaunt’s fleet as well as his considerable education and experience in automotive mechanics and maintenance management.”

“I have enjoyed serving Jaunt over the years,” said Nemec. “I’ve had the pleasure to watch the organization evolve and grow and I’m excited to continue to contribute to its growth in this new capacity.”

Nemec started his tenure at Jaunt in 2008 and brings 30 years of technical and mechanical skills to the role. He graduated at the top of his class in the automotive machinist program at Northwest Technical College in Bemidji, Minn., in 2001.

