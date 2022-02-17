Ivy Creek Foundation announces February Black History Month Ivy Talks

Published Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, 7:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Ivy Creek Foundation is hosting two Ivy Talks in the month of February to celebrate Black History Month and African American farmers.

Every month, The Ivy Creek Foundation, the non-profit which cares for Ivy Creek Natural Area and historic River View Farm, hosts Ivy Talks related to history, conservation, preservation, and natural history. This month, the talks will focus on African American farmers both locally and on a national level.

These talks are free and open to the public but registration is required as they are virtual. The first talk will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. The talk will feature descendants from three different African American farming families in Albemarle County: James R. Butler, who served as an Extension agent, Willie Hudson of Esmont and Kenton Sheffield Gardner, also of Esmont.

The second Ivy Talk will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. The presenter will be Dr. John W. Boyd, the president of the National Black Farmers Association. Boyd will be speaking on the challenges that African American farmers have faced in the past as well as today.

Boyd is a fourth-generation farmer as well as one of America’s most effective defenders of civil rights. He has been featured in The Washington Post, “60 Minutes,” “Nightline,” CNN, and as ABC News Tonight’s “Person of the Week.” He is a past nominee for the NAACP’s highest honor, The Springarn Award, and currently ranks as one of Ebony’s most influential African-Americans.

To register for either of these events, visit, https://ivycreekfoundation.org/ivy-talks.