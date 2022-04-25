House drives in four to lead FredNats to fifth straight win

Brady House hit a 436-foot home run, Branden Boissiere went deep for the first time as a FredNat, Viandel Pena hit his second homer of the series and Sammy Infante went deep for the fifth time this season to lead the FredNats to a 16-8 victory in the series finale over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. Fredericksburg takes five out of six games from Kannapolis, and is the first Single-A team to 11 wins in 2022.

The FredNats scored seven runs in the 2nd inning. Geraldi Diaz drove in two with a double, Pena had an RBI single, Jacob Young had an RBI single, and House capped off the big inning with a three-run blast.

Kannapolis hit a grand slam and scored eight runs themselves in the 3rd inning and led 8-7 after three.

Pena hit his second homer of the series in the 4th, a two-run shot, and the FredNats jumped in front for good. An RBI groundout for House and a solo blast for Boissiere made it 11-8.

Five runs in the 8th made it comfortable for Fredericksburg, highlighted by a two-run single from Jeremy De La Rosa and a two-run home run by Infante.

Bryan Pena got the win on the mound for the FredNats, who improve to 11-4 overall and have won all three series they’ve played so far, including winning the final five games in a row against Kannapolis.

The FredNats now return home for a six-game homestand vs. the Charleston Riverdogs starting Tuesday, April 26 at 7:05 pm ET. Tickets are available at www.milb.com/fredericksburg/tickets/single-game-tickets.

