Hotels offering discounts for National Plan for Vacation Day

Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association have teamed up with hotel properties around the state to offer discounts and packages for anyone who books between Jan. 25-28, 2022 for a future stay.

From small towns and scenic roads to mountain vistas and wide-open beaches, Virginia has it all. Now is the perfect time for visitors to plan their next getaway and to find what they love in Virginia. A list of participating properties can be found here.

National Plan for Vacation Day, powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americans to plan their vacation days for the entire year at the start of the year. After nearly two years of pandemic stress and fatigue, NPVD is an opportunity for Americans to look ahead to brighter days and make plans for getaways or vacations over the coming months.

“Virginia Tourism is delighted to be joining thousands of organizations across the country to celebrate National Plan for Vacation Day and encourage Americans to take some much-needed time off,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “By committing to planning on January 25, Americans can all enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving themselves something to look forward to. We invite all travelers to book their hotel today, and discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”

“National Plan for Vacation Day is the perfect opportunity for travelers to book their 2022 Virginia vacations,” said Eric Terry, president and CEO of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association. “Travelers can take advantage of these fantastic discounts to explore hotels and destinations across the Commonwealth– in big cities and small towns, from coastal Virginia to the mountains and valleys.”

Planning is the key to taking time off and traveling. A new study from Destination Analysts, commissioned by U.S. Travel Association, reveals that Americans who plan out their paid time off take more time off to travel, but one-quarter (24%) of American households don’t take this simple step. National Plan for Vacation Day comes at a time when American workers report feeling extreme levels of burnout. According to Destination Analysts, more than two-thirds (68%) of American workers feel at least moderately burned out and 13% are extremely burned out.

“The research reflects what so many have known for quite a while—that the stresses of the past year can, at least in part, be lifted by thinking about and planning time away to recharge and experience something new,” said U.S. Travel President and CEO Roger Dow. “There are real benefits to getting vacation plans on the calendar at the start of the year which include the happiness associated with travel and committing to take off all the time that is earned for a well-deserved break.”

Data also shows that while vacation is essential to Americans’ mental health and well-being, it is also a crucial benefit for American workers. Nearly 70 percent of U.S. workers agree that their ability to take vacations is an important factor in keeping them in the workforce. In fact, paid time off is the second most important employee benefit an employer could offer after health insurance benefits.

To learn more about National Plan for Vacation Day, please click here.