Hitachi Energy to expand in Halifax County, create 165 new jobs

Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader advancing a sustainable energy future for all, plans to invest $37 million to expands its operation in Halifax County.

The company will add 26,000 square feed to its facility for a new production line for the manufacturing of larger transformers to support the utility and renewable energy markets.

When completed, the expansion should create 165 new jobs in the Richmond area.

“Hitachi Energy’s ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said the decision to reinvest in Halifax County is a testament to the skilled manufacturing workforce and integrated transportation network in the region.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with this expansion, which further secures the future longevity of Hitachi Energy in the Commonwealth,” said Merrick.

Hitachi Energy’s Senior VP Steve McKinney said South Boston continues to be a great place for them to do business.

“Hitachi Energy welcomes the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County for the expansion of our facility in South Boston. This expansion will help us address the growing demand for transformers from customers including utilities, renewable energy developers, and more,” said McKinney.

Hitachi Energy currently employs more than 720 workers in Virginia with 370 at the South Boston facility in Halifax County.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Halifax County and the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority to secure the project for Virginia.

Governor Youngkin approved a $511,500 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Halifax County with the project.

The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission also approved a grant for $220,000 from the Tobacco Region Opportunity Fund for the project.

The company is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Funding and services to support Hitachi Energy’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.