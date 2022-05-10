Healthy living tips and tricks for your Augusta County family

Everyone knows that the key to a happy and healthy family is a balanced and nutritious diet. But is that all you need to have a healthy life? It means ensuring that you and your loved ones have the right habits to ensure a long and happy life together. Healthy living starts with quality eating habits, but it also extends into remaining active, getting solid sleep, and always drinking healthy water. The good news is you can quickly and easily adopt healthy living tips and tricks to make your Augusta County family as healthy as possible. Here are some practical tips to help you get started.

Eat breakfast

You’ve probably heard this one before, but it’s true! Eating breakfast is a great way to start your day off right. It’s not only good for your metabolism, but it’s also packed with energy-boosting vitamins and minerals. And it sets you up for a successful day. If you’re still skeptical, there is actually research behind this tip. Eating breakfast is associated with improved blood sugar control, reduced likelihood of being overweight, and a reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes. So, if you want to make your family healthier, start the day off right with a healthy breakfast.

Focus on hydration all day long

Ensuring you get the right amount of water each day is important for good health. However, you also need to consider the quality of water you and your family consume. If you have poor quality water, it can make you sick on top of tasting bad. Take the time to buy a water softener to ensure your water is not full of minerals that your body does not need. If you have one, ensure that it is running well. If not, replace it with something like a Kenmore water softener so you can be sure of the quality behind the brand.

What you drink is important, but it is not the only way to get hydrated. Foods like fruits, vegetables and whole grains are high in water content, while processed foods and red meats are low in water. So, choose your meals wisely and focus on getting the majority of your calories from foods that are high in water content. This will help you stay hydrated all day long.

Eat your veggies

All veggies are good for you, but which ones are the best? That’s what you need to know! Here is a list of some of the most important ones to include in your daily diet:

Broccoli

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Cucumbers

Eggplant

Peppers

Spinach

Strawberries

Sweet Potatoes

Tomatoes

Watercress

Zucchini

Avoid sugar where you can

Sugar is one of the most dangerous ingredients in the food industry. It is everywhere in our diet; it’s in bread, pasta, breakfast cereals, sweets, and more. Despite being a harmful substance, it is especially dangerous for the growing family. It can increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and cardiovascular disease. That’s why you need to avoid it wherever you can.

Always keep active and move around

Every member of your family needs a lot of movement. That’s where the active lifestyle comes into play. Whether it’s walking the dog, doing martial arts together, or going on a hike, you need to find activities that get you moving. But more than just moving around, you need to get your heart rate up.

Know when to rest

There are times where you need to take it down a little and relax. Your body can only do so much before it needs to catch up physically. You need to know when to rest. If your body isn’t getting enough fuel for workouts or you are running beyond normal daily activities, it’s going to eventually break down. That’s when you need to stop working out, stop doing chores, and just relax.

Cook and eat together

When you’re cooking at home, you have the opportunity to incorporate healthy eating habits. That means making sure you’re serving a variety of food groups. It also means making sure that you’re including vegetables and fruits in your meals. If you’re eating out, you can still make healthy choices by asking for no bread and no butter on your meals. However, when you cook together, you are more likely to eat the foods you make and those are often healthier than what you get when eating out.

Get and stay healthy as a family

If you want to make your life and your family’s life healthier, try implementing these healthy living tips and tricks for your Augusta family. It doesn’t have to be a huge change because small changes can have big results and make a difference in your life and the lives of those you love. And the best part is that it doesn’t take a lot of effort to make these changes. You just need to be willing to make them and make sure that you follow through.

Story by Umair Asif

