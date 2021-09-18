Harrisonburg woman faces embezzlement charges

A Harrisonburg woman has been charged with embezzling approximately $260,000 from her employer.

First Choice Home Health and Hospice contacted the Harrisonburg Police Department in July about an employee potentially embezzling funds from the business. Cynthia Combs, 71, of Harrisonburg, reportedly held a financial management position within the business that allowed unmonitored access to the business’ accounts.

A detective from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit began an investigation, which discovered that approximately $238,000 had been embezzled from the business between 2015 and 2021. The investigation concluded that Combs directed money from the business into several of Combs’ personal bank accounts.

Combs was arrested on Aug. 31 and charged with three felony charges of embezzlement.

The investigation continued and on September 16, 2021, it was discovered that an additional $22,000 had been funneled to a separate bank account between 2010 and 2021, bringing the total to approximately $260,000.

Combs was terminated by her employer at the beginning of the investigation. At this time there is no indication that any patients’ accounts or identities were compromised in this case, and the business appears to have been the sole victim.