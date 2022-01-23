Game Notes: What you need to know about Virginia-Louisville
Virginia (11-8, 5-4 ACC) hosts Louisville (11-8, 5-4 ACC) in an ACC Big Monday contest on Monday. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The game will be televised on ESPN and streamed online at WatchESPN.com and ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be available on VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
Virginia Notes
- UVA is led by its returning backcourt of Kihei Clark (8.9 ppg & 4.1 apg) and Reece Beekman (8.3 ppg, 4.6 apg, 3.6 rpg & 2.3 spg), and the additions of transfers Jayden Gardner (13.9 ppg & 6.8 rpg) and Armaan Franklin (12.3 ppg).
- The Cavaliers added transfers Gardner (East Carolina) and Franklin (Indiana) to fill the void left by standouts Sam Hauser (16 ppg), Jay Huff (13 ppg) and Trey Murphy III (11.3 ppg).
- Gardner averaged 18.5 points and 8.9 rebounds in 79 career games at East Carolina, while Franklin averaged 11.4 points and shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range in 2020-21.
- Kadin Shedrick (6.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg & 2.7 bpg) and Francisco Caffaro (3.9 ppg & 3.8 rpg) anchor the paint. Shedrick started the first 16 games, while Caffaro has started the last three contests.
- Kody Stattmann (39.4% 3FGs), Taine Murray (38.1% 3FGs), Igor Miliĉić Jr. (36.4% 3FGs) and Carson McCorkle (33.3% 3FGs) provide perimeter shooting off the bench.
Louisville Notes
- Louisville has averaged 28.3 points per game from its bench this season. Louisville’s bench contributed 34 points against Notre Dame, UofL’s ninth game this season with over 30 bench points. The Cardinals have had 21 double-figure scoring efforts off the bench this season, including 14 from Jarrod West vs. Notre Dame. The Cards are 19th in the nation in bench minutes.
- Louisville Director of Basketball Operations Taylor Barnette played basketball his freshman year at Virginia (2012-13) before finishing his collegiate career at Belmont (1,085 career points).
- Louisville has an all-time 14-7 record in games played on Jan. 24, winning six of the last seven games played on that date.
- Louisville’s 34 ACC road wins in its eighth year in the league is the fourth-most in the ACC in that period.
- Malik Williams has grabbed at least eight rebounds in 12 of his 18 games and ranks third in the ACC in rebounding (8.6 rpg) and 21st in the nation in defensive rebounding (6.8 per game). He needs one point for 800 in his career.
- Sydney Curry has scored 39 points in his last three games after combining for 33 points over his first 12 games this season (22 pts., 10 reb. vs. NC State on Jan. 12). He is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds over his last five games. He tweaked his ankle against Notre Dame and scored four points in 13 minutes, but is expected to play at Virginia.
- Opponents have shot nearly 10 percentage points higher against the Cardinals in their eight losses (.471) than in their 11 victories (.372).
- Louisville is 8-2 this season when outrebounding its opponent, 10-1 when shooting better from the field than the opposition, and 8-1 when shooting more free throws than its opponent.