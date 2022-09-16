Game Notes: VMI looks to build on Week 2 win, hosting Cornell on Saturday
After bouncing back with a 24-14 win over Bucknell, VMI Football returns to Foster Stadium on Saturday, hosting Cornell in a rematch from 2021. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.
In Week 2, the Keydets blitzed Bucknell to get out to a 24-0 lead, holding on with defense and special teams in the fourth quarter to grab their first win of the 2022 season.
Hunter Rice and Rashad Raymond combined for 182 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while Seth Morgan hit Max Brimigion for a 55-yard touchdown pass.
Scouting Cornell
The Big Red have yet to play a game this season, as the Ivy League plays just a 10-game schedule. In 2021, Cornell was 2-8. The Big Red are a much younger squad than last season, with just 17 seniors on the roster. Offensively, fifth-year senior Thomas Glover is the biggest threat with 807 career yards to his name. Jake Stebbins powers the defense with 154 tackles in the last two seasons. The All-Ivy linebacker led the league in tackles last season (95), with 10 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks.
Last season
Last September marked the first meeting between the two schools, as the Keydets traveled to Ithaca, taking down the Big Red 31-21. Korey Bridy scampered for 92 yards and a touchdown, while Collin Ironside – who came in for an injured Seth Morgan – threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns. With Cornell mounting a comeback, VMI’s defense held the Big Red scoreless in the 4th and just 13 yards on the ground.
VMI Notes
- Junior defensive back Josh Knapp had a career day against Bucknell, recording two interceptions in the 10-point win. The Abingdon, Maryland, native secured the first interception of his career on Bucknell’s first offensive drive, laying out for his second pick in the third quarter.
- Junior Chance Knox paces the team with 12 receptions and 90 yards. Senior Leroy Thomas checks in with seven receptions for 32 yards, while Grant Swinehart and Max Brimigion have taken long receptions to the house.
- Stone Snyder led VMI with 11 tackles against Bucknell, trailing only Alex Oliver (19.0) and Evan Eller (18.0) – who each recorded 1.5 tackles for loss in the win – for total tackles this season. In the victory, VMI held Bucknell to just 34 yards rushing. With the win, VMI improves to 8-2 in its last 10 games at Foster Stadium.
- The running backs have proven their depth so far, accounting for three of the four touchdowns on the season. After Swinehart took a reception for a touchdown at Wake Forest, Rashad Raymond and Hunter Rice each bowled over defenders to register touchdowns in the win over Bucknell.
- Jerry Rice continued to move up the all-time rankings at VMI, as his 39-yard field against Bucknell gives him 30 for his career. Rice, who is in third place for made field goals, is just one made field goal away from second place (Wade Hawkins with 31).