Gambling companies who have failed on Gamstop

In the United Kingdom, about 60,000 individuals signed up to the Gamstop, a program that permits users to protect themselves from using online betting platforms. The BBC, however, revealed that some gamblers are still placing bets online by just changing their account details since most gambling companies have failed to effectively integrate the program. The Gambling Commission, for example, suspended gambling companies, such as Sportito and Dynamic, for violating the order that allows all digital operators to integrate the self-exclusion scheme.

What is GamStop?

This is a free self-exclusion service, which was introduced by the Gambling Commission in Great Britain, to help individuals avoid online gambling every time they wish. The Commission requires all companies offering online gambling to integrate Gamstop into their offerings. According to the Gambling Commission, using Gamstop to sign up for self-exclusion can help to prevent people from accessing all gambling apps and websites run by companies operating or planning to open their operation in the country.

Applying for Gamstop

Applying for Gamstop takes just a few minutes. To sign up with Gamstop, you need to provide a few details about you. Such details include your date of birth, email address, and postcode. All these details are used to confirm your identity. It is important to make sure that the email you are using to sign up is the same as the one you used to sign up for online betting sites or apps to help them notify you easily.

Why Gambling Companies should integrate Gamstop?

Without a doubt, many gamblers lose a lot of money every day. They are so addicted that they place bets on any online platform they come across. As such, the Gambling Commission in Great Britain believes that self-exclusion is the only essential tool that can be used to protect these vulnerable consumers. The Commission also asserts that the online operators focus only on making profit but not curbing addicted gamblers. Therefore, Gamstop will protect these consumers from losing their money.

Companies that don’t integrate the Gamstop Scheme

Although most gambling companies in the United Kingdom have integrated Gamstop in their offering, the Gambling Commission requires all legalised online operators to participate in Gamstop. However, many Curacao-based companies are offering casinos not on Gamstop which is hard for UKGC to totally control.

For the licensed casinos, they punishes those companies that have not adhered to this requirement by suspending their operations or revoking their licenses. For example, the Commission suspended the licenses of Sportito and Dynamic with immediate effect in April 2020 and commenced reviews to determine why these companies had not fully integrated the scheme.

Reasons for introducing Gamstop

It is true that the gambling industry in the United Kingdom has suffered embarrassment for many years and this is why the Gambling Commission introduced Gamstop, an online self-exclusion scheme. The Gamstop was introduced in 2018 to provide vulnerable consumers with the opportunity to protect themselves from engaging with all online gambling operators in the United Kingdom for a period of six months or even five years. With this scheme, it will be hard for gamblers to engage in many digital operators.

Making Gamstop more effective

The Gambling Commission still believes that there is a need to have further improvement on the Gamstop scheme to make it effective in protecting consumers. First, the government should make it a key condition to all online business operators as this will reduce the chances of its vulnerable consumers losing their money online. Second, the government should provide both financial and technical support to the Gamstop to ensure further developments are made on the system.

Conclusively, Gambling Commission in the United Kingdom is successfully protecting gamblers from online operators whose aim is to exploit the consumers. All online operators are required to sign up for Gamstop before they are allowed to continue operating in the country. Those gambling companies which fail to comply with this new order are forced to suspend their operation. Individuals are also required to use the Gamstop to sign up for self-exclusion that prevents them from accessing all gambling apps and websites.

