FredNats walked off by Wood Ducks in 2-1 loss

The Fredericksburg Nationals saw their two-game winning streak come to a close and suffered their first walk-off of the season on Thursday night, falling 2-1 to Down East on a ninth inning home run from Wood Ducks DH Dustin Harris.

For the second straight outing, Karlo Seijas turned in a quality start for Fredericksburg. The righty completed 6.0 innings, allowing only a Cody Freeman solo homer and two other hits. The solo shot from the Wood Ducks catcher marked the first and only earned run allowed by FredNats starters through 16.2 innings in the series.

The Down East 1-0 lead didn’t last long, as Jeremy Ydens tied the game back up in the third with a solo homer. It marked the first Fredericksburg homer for Ydens, and just the sixth for the team in 2021.

Neither team collected a hit with men in scoring position, as the FredNats were 0-for-5 and the Wood Ducks were 0-for-6. Pedro González (L, 0-5) pitched a scoreless eighth to preserve the 1-1 tie, but after Joe Corbett (W, 1-0) put up a zero of his own in the ninth Harris led off the bottom of the inning with a walk-off solo homer to end the ballgame.

The FredNats continue their series at Down East on Friday as they look to get back in the win column. First pitch from Grainger Stadium is scheduled for 7:00, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:45 on the FredNats Baseball Network.

