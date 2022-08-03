FredNats stage dramatic extra inning win in Kinston
The FredNats pulled out a 4-3 win in 10 innings to begin the six-game series vs. Down East Tuesday. Geraldi Diaz and Yoander Rivero notched go-ahead RBIs in the 10th to power the dramatic win.
Andry Lara got the start for the FredNats and dazzled, allowing a first inning run before firing five straight scoreless. The stretch included an incredible three-pitch inning in the fifth. He outdueled Mitch Bratt, who went five innings as the Wood Ducks starter and allowed two unearned runs when an errant relay throw allowed Diaz and Andry Arias to score the only two Fredericksburg runs in regularly-scheduled play.
In the 10th, Diaz picked up his third hit of the evening, an RBI double that scored Sammy Infante. Rivero then lofted a sacrifice fly to score Diaz for the second time in the game.
After a pair of scoreless innings for reliever Brendan Collins, Riggs Threadgill (6-1) took over on the mound in the ninth. He allowed four straight to reach, but, with the game tied at 2-2, induced a 1-2-3 bounce out double play before leaving second and third on a groundout to Sammy Infante to force a 10th.
Marlon Perez earned his first save of the season in the extra frame. After Down East scratched within 4-3, Perez got another grounder to Infante with the bases loaded. Infante’s throw to second narrowly beat Marcus Smith for a game-ending fielder’s choice.
The FredNats now stand at 6-1 in extra inning games this year. None have advanced to an 11th inning.
The FredNats are now 55-41 overall and 22-8 in the second half. Fredericksburg leads the Carolina League North Division by 8 games over Down East and Salem.
The series in Kinston continues tomorrow at 7 pm. RHP Bryan Caceres will get the start for the FredNats.