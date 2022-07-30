FredNats rally from four down to beat Salem
The FredNats were down three runs two different times and four runs once, but rallied for three runs in the 7th and four runs in the 8th to beat the Salem Red Sox 9-6 on Firework Friday in front of over 4,500 fans at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.
Salem struck first on an RBI single from Tyler Miller in the first inning, and then two home runs for the Red Sox in the second from Jose Garcia and Darel Belen made it a 3-0 lead.
The FredNats got their first run of the game in the third on an RBI single from Christopher De La Cruz after Salem botched what would have been an inning-ending rundown. Garcia hit an RBI double for Salem in the fourth, but the FredNats answered back with a run in the bottom of the 4th after Sammy Infante scored from 2nd base on a wild pitch that Garcia couldn’t find.
An RBI triple from Eddinson Paulino and an RBI single from Blaze Jordan in the seventh stretched the Salem lead to 6-2 going to the sstretch, and then the FredNat bats came alive against the Red Sox bullpen.
A mini rain delay stopped the game for around 30 minutes in the middle of the inning, but before the rain delay, Jacob Young singled in a run to cut the lead to 6-3. After the game resumed, Will Frizzell continued his hot series with a two-run double to cut the lead to 6-5
In the eighth, Yoander Rivero tied the game with a double to score J.T. Arruda, and then a wild pitch scored Rivero to give the FredNats their first lead. Another RBI double from Frizzell padded the lead, and Viandel Peña also had an RBI.
Peña had three hits and an RBI, and Frizzell had three RBIs for the second straight day.
The two teams will continue the series tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. with Jackson Rutledge on the mound for the FredNats.