Frederick County: Realigned Route 647 opens Monday

A newly constructed portion of Route 647 (Aylor Road) in Frederick County is scheduled to open to traffic Monday.

The realigned section of Aylor Road is about a quarter-mile in length and is located between Route 277 (Fairfax Pike) and Route 1025 (Harmon Place) in the Stephens City area.

The relocation shifts Aylor Road to the east so it aligns with Route 1085 (Stickley Drive). This moves Aylor Road traffic away from the nearby intersection of Fairfax Pike and the Interstate 81 northbound ramps. The existing traffic signal at the intersection of Aylor Road/Route 1012 (Town Run Lane) and Fairfax Pike will be removed on January 31.

Drivers using Aylor Road or Stickley Drive will have dedicated right and left turn lanes at the intersection with Fairfax Pike. The new section of Aylor Road will have a 10-foot shared-used path that is scheduled to open later this year.

The realignment of Aylor Road is part of a nearly three-year construction project bringing improvements to Fairfax Pike and several intersecting roads. The ongoing project extends from just east of the I-81 exit 307 interchange to just east of Route 641 (Double Church Road). The project will increase traffic capacity, enhance operational safety, and improve the connectivity of the regional roadway system.

Motorists using Fairfax Pike and intersecting roads in the project area should be alert for lane or shoulder closures, temporary roadway closures and travel-lane shifts. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive defensively and obey work zone speed limits. Pedestrians should expect temporary sidewalk closures in some areas, and use extreme caution throughout the work zone. Drivers and pedestrians should be alert for construction equipment and personnel during daytime and overnight hours.

When the project is complete, Fairfax Pike, Aylor Road, Stickley Drive and Double Church Road will have new water and sewer lines, improved stormwater drainage and reconstructed roadways. Fairfax Pike will be four lanes wide with a center median, a sidewalk and a shared-use path. Several intersections will have new turn lanes and other improvements.

VDOT’s Fairfax Pike project page, found at bit.ly/Rt277Improvements, has additional details including design plans, traffic alerts and a video.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board in May 2020 awarded an $18.2 million construction contract to General Excavation Inc. of Warrenton, Virginia. The Fairfax Pike project is funded by the SMART SCALE transportation prioritization program, and has a contract completion date of June 1, 2023. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2022.

All work is weather permitting.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.