Fourth-ranked Virginia posts third shutout of season, beating VMI, 14-0

Published Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, 10:40 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Fourth-ranked Virginia blasted three home runs in a 14-0 win over VMI on Wednesday at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers (4-0) recorded their third shutout in four games this season and are one of three schools (Texas Southern & Tennessee) in college baseball with three shutouts on the young season.

Virginia did a large part of its damage in the third inning, plating six runs, all with two outs. The Cavaliers added three more in the fourth to open a 10-0 advantage.

Five pitchers combined for a six-hit shutout, led by starting pitcher Devin Ortiz, who was credited with his second win after he matched a career-high with six strikeouts in four innings pitched.

Dating back to 2019, Ortiz hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 31.1 innings pitched.

Freshman Colin Tuft ignited the six-run Cavalier rally in the third with a two-out, two RBI single in the third that scored Ortiz and Kyle Teel. The hit setup back-to-back homers by ensuing batters, Chris Newell and Jake Gelof.

Ortiz, the game’s starting pitcher and designated hitter, homered in the bottom of the fourth to put UVA up 7-0. It marked the second time in his career he’s pitched and hit a home run in the same game.

Ethan Anderson hit a pinch-hit double down the right field line in the sixth inning that made the score 11-0. The hit was his first of his collegiate career.

Backup quarterback Jay Woolfolk pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the ninth to preserve the shutout. The righthander struck out two batters in the frame.

Postgame: Brian O’Connor

“Another great pitching and defensive game. You know and it was good to see our guys swinging the bats aggressively being opportunistic. Obviously, there are a number of guys who had big days. To see (Chris) Newell hit the ball to centerfield batter’s eye was it was impressive. One big highlight for me was Alex Tappen. The first couple at bats he didn’t have great at bats. He comes back and gets two knocks but the biggest one was when he stretched the single into the double. That’s just a relentlessness that I think that you have to have to have a successful team. I’ve talked to a lot about the team about that that not just being satisfied and doing more and more and more.”

Notes

Virginia improved to 109-32 all-time against VMI and now has won five-straight against the Keydets.

All nine Cavaliers in the starting lineup recorded a hit in the contest.

The Cavalier hurlers recorded 12 strikeouts on the day, the third-straight game in which the staff has struck out 10 or more batters.

Alex Greene , Justin Rubin and Tristan Shoemaker all made their collegiate debuts. Shoemaker recorded his first collegiate hit in his first at bat, a pinch hit double to right in the seventh. Junior college transfer Joe Miceli made his first appearance in a Cavalier uniform, working two scoreless innings.

, and all made their collegiate debuts. Shoemaker recorded his first collegiate hit in his first at bat, a pinch hit double to right in the seventh. Junior college transfer made his first appearance in a Cavalier uniform, working two scoreless innings. Virginia improved to 16-3 in home openers under Brian O’Connor.

Kyle Teel extended his reached base streak to 30 games after going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk in the contest.

Up next

Virginia continues its homestand this weekend with a three-game series against Cornell. The series opener is scheduled for a 3 p.m. first pitch on Friday. Game two is slated for Saturday (Feb. 26) at 1 p.m. and the series will conclude on Sunday (Feb. 27) at 1 p.m.