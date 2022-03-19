Fourth cohort of S2V business accelerator set to launch

Shenandoah Community Capital Fund is announcing the fourth cohort of the Startup Shenandoah Valley program.

S2V is a GO Virginia-funded, virtual accelerator program for scalable businesses in the Shenandoah Valley. Companies selected for S2V will have access to resources, mentors, and investors in and beyond the region.

This fourth cohort of businesses is focused on tech and tech-enabled businesses. Selected companies will go through eight weeks of one-on-one coaching to work through the riskiest challenges of their business model and learn processes to experiment with different solutions quickly and effectively.

S2V mentors support the entrepreneurs in all aspects of running a successful scalable business — including raising capital, recruiting, retaining top talent, marketing, and navigating legal issues, among others. Most importantly, participants will become part of an invaluable alumni network of the Valley’s best companies and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“What I loved about the S2V program was the way that it encouraged me to think big. No matter what idea came out of my mouth, someone would always see a way forward with it. To have a venue where any given person I talked to was invested in helping move the idea forward was so invigorating,” said Shanna Mann, owner of Central Virginia Prep and member of S2V’s second and third cohorts.

This program is supported by SCCF’s Ecosystem Builder Ryan Hall, and LFA Ecosystem Development Fellow Angela Piscitelli.

”Tech startups have become synonymous with urban areas, but the reality is that they make up a big part of our regional ecosystem,” Hall said. “We are so excited to have these eight companies participating in Startup Shenandoah Valley. We can’t wait to see them grow and thrive!”

To learn more about Startup Shenandoah Valley visit sccfva.org/business-support.

