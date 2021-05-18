Four ACC Labor Day weekend football game times, TV networks announced

Game times and networks for four ACC Labor Day Weekend football matchups have been set, including three primetime matchups.

ABC’s Labor Day Weekend coverage begins with Miami facing defending national champion Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 3:30 p.m. Immediately following that game, ACC champion Clemson will take on Georgia in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

On Sunday, Sept. 5, Florida State hosts Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The weekend concludes with Ole Miss and Louisville meeting in a second Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta on Monday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

In addition to the games announced today, ACC Football is poised for an action-packed opening weekend of college football with at least one game per day Thursday through Monday, Sept. 2-6.

Week 1 ACC Football Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 2

USF at NC State

Friday, Sept. 3

North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Old Dominion at Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 4

Miami vs. Alabama (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 3:30 p.m., ABC

Clemson vs. Georgia (Duke’s Mayo Classic, Charlotte, N.C.), 7:30 p.m., ABC

Colgate at Boston College

Duke at Charlotte

Northern Illinois at Georgia Tech

UMass at Pitt

Syracuse at Ohio

William & Mary at Virginia

Sunday, Sept. 5

Notre Dame at Florida State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Monday, Sept. 6

Louisville vs. Ole Miss (Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game, Atlanta, Ga.), 8 p.m., ESPN

