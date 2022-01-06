Five Powerball tickets bought in Virginia win $50,000 each

Although the two jackpot-winning tickets in the Jan. 5 Powerball drawing were not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth benefitted from all the excitement.

During the 40 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Wednesday night’s drawing, sales of Powerball tickets in Virginia generated more than $18 million in profit. By law, all of that profit goes to K-12 public education in the Commonwealth.

In Wednesday night’s drawing alone, more than 68,000 Powerball tickets bought in Virginia won prizes. That includes five tickets that each won $50,000 by matching four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number. Here’s where those $50,000 winning tickets were bought:

Kroger, 555 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg

Royal, 895 East Market Street, Harrisonburg

Buckos Pantry, 7554 Peppers Ferry Boulevard, Radford

Food Lion, 36127 Godwin Drive, Locust Grove

7-Eleven, 6147 Franconia Road, Alexandria

Of the more than 68,000 winning tickets bought in Virginia for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, nearly 11,000 were bought online at valottery.com. The Virginia Lottery gives players the ability to purchase Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, Pick 3 and Pick 4 tickets online, along with many instant games that are only available online.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, January 5, drawing were 6-14-25-33-46, and the Powerball number was 17.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of winning Powerball’s $50,000 prize are 1 in 913,129. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

