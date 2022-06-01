Harrisonburg Half Marathon set for Oct. 15 along Friendly City Trail

VA Momentum announced Wednesday that it will be staging the first-ever Harrisonburg Half Marathon on Oct. 15 along the newly constructed Friendly City Trail.

Participants receive high-quality swag, custom finisher medal, moisture wicking shirt and thorough race support.

The Harrisonburg Half Marathon welcomes first-timers and experienced runners for an energetic event in a vibrant community. More information can be found at www.vamomentum.com.

The Harrisonburg Half Marathon is a VA Momentum event planned with support from Harrisonburg Parks & Recreation, Harrisonburg Tourism, Harrisonburg Economic Development and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance.

Details

Date/Time/Location: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 a.m. Starts and finishes at Westover Park.

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 a.m. Starts and finishes at Westover Park. Accommodations: VA Momentum welcomes runners to Harrisonburg for the weekend with hopes they’ll take advantage of all there is to offer in this community. Visit Harrisonburg has a great list of accommodations available for a variety of preferences.

VA Momentum welcomes runners to Harrisonburg for the weekend with hopes they’ll take advantage of all there is to offer in this community. Visit Harrisonburg has a great list of accommodations available for a variety of preferences. Training Program : A 14-week training plan is available for novice to experienced runners, led by Excel Rocktown Running. Runners will indicate interest in participating on the registration page.

: A 14-week training plan is available for novice to experienced runners, led by Excel Rocktown Running. Runners will indicate interest in participating on the registration page. Finish Line Beer Garden : Sponsored by Pale Fire Brewing and Brothers Craft Brewing, runners will join friends and family to celebrate their accomplishment for a tasty post-race beverage! After the race, runners are invited downtown for the family-friendly Skeleton Festival.

: Sponsored by Pale Fire Brewing and Brothers Craft Brewing, runners will join friends and family to celebrate their accomplishment for a tasty post-race beverage! After the race, runners are invited downtown for the family-friendly Skeleton Festival. Sponsors: Harrisonburg Animal Hospital, Riner Rentals, Dean Family Dental, Dr. David Glazer, DuPont Community Credit Union, Pale Fire Brewing Company, Brothers Craft Brewing, Excel Rocktown Running.

Prices

June 1-12: $69 (early bird)

June 13-Aug. 31: $79

Sept. 1-Oct. 13: $89

Like this: Like Loading...