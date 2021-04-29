Final look at Virginia prospects ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Outside linebacker Charles Snowden
- NFL.com Prospect Grade: 6.22 (good backup who could become starter)
- PFF Grade 2020: 67.3
- Vitals:Had 17 QB pressures and five sacks in 131 pass rush snaps; allowed seven catches in nine targets for 95 yards on 90 pass coverage snaps.
- Outlook: Somebody will get a steal with a 6’7″ outside ‘backer who can rush the QB and contribute in coverage. McShay lists him as the No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 233 overall on his big board.
Tight end Tony Poljan
- NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.89 (backup/special-teamer)
- PFF Grade 2020: 71.0
- Vitals: Had 38 catches on 61 targets (four drops) for 411 yards and six TDs on 353 pass snaps in 2020. Just two catches on 14 contested targets.
- Outlook: Big (6’7″, 260), but the drops and the awful numbers on contested targets are question marks. ESPN’s Todd McShay ranks him the No. 11 tight end prospect and No. 220 overall on his big board.
Tailback Shane Simpson
- NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.52 (chance to make end of roster/practice squad)
- PFF Grade 2020: 67.0
- Vitals: Had 278 yards on 54 carries (5.1 yard average) on 76 rush snaps in 2020. Had 13 catches on 18 targets (one drop) for 133 yards and a touchdown on 130 pass snaps.
- Outlook: The holdup could be concerns lingering from his 2019 ACL injury. Day 3 or undrafted free agent.
Inside linebacker Zane Zandier
- NFL.com Prospect Grade: 5.18 (chance to be in an NFL training camp)
- PFF Grade 2020: 67.6
- Vitals: Had 31 pressures and two sacks in 120 pass rush snaps; 74 tackles; allowed 21 catches on 24 targets for 174 yards in 247 pass coverage snaps.
- Outlook: Will have to make a team as an undrafted free agent.
Safety D’Angelo Amos
- PFF Grade 2020: 49.2
- Vitals:Had 38 tackles, 17-of-33 (51.5%) for 262 yards and two TDs in 317 coverage snaps, two INTs, three PBUs in 2020 at UVA.
- Outlook: The PFF grade is low-w-w-w. Athleticism may get him a look in a training camp as a kick/punt returner.
Wideout Terrell Jana
- PFF Grade 2020: 62.7
- Vitals:Had 36 catches on 64 targets (four drops) for 423 yards and one TD on 356 pass snaps in 2020. Mostly lined up in the slot (68.0 percent of pass snaps).
- Outlook: Smallish, without blazing speed. Good route-runner, tough inside. May get a shot in a training camp.
Placekicker Brian Delaney
- PFF Grade 2020: 68.1
- Vitals:35-of-36 on extra points, 10-of-13 on field goal tries, with all three misses between 30-39 yards.
- Outlook: Kickers don’t get drafted. Will have a chance to make a team or teams in camp.