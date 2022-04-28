Feast to famine: FredNats’ bats go cold in loss

After 15 runs last night, the FredNat bats went cold tonight in a 5-1 loss to the Charleston RiverDogs. Jeremy De La Rosa singled in the first at-bat of the night for Fredericksburg, but the team only managed one hit the rest of the way in the loss.

Andrew Alvarez started and gave up two runs in the 1st inning, but then settled in nicely after that. Alvarez ended up with eight strikeouts in four innings, but was on the hook for the loss.

Tyler Schoff and Riggs Threadgill each had scoreless outings out of the bullpen for the FredNats.

Charleston starter Logan Workman was excellent, striking out 11 in five innings after giving up one unearned run in the 1st inning. He earns his second win of the season.

The FredNats will look to bounce back tomorrow when they send Rodney Theophile (1-0, 1.20 ERA) to the hill to make his fourth start of the season Thirsty Thursday. Tickets are available at frednats.com.

