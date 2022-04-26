Farm Credit of the Virginias accepting applications for Ag Biz Planner Program

Farm Credit of the Virginias’ Knowledge Center announced that applications are being accepted for the 2022-2023 Ag Biz Planner course.

The Ag Biz Planner course is put on by Farm Credit University and facilitated by the Farm Credit Knowledge Center. The programming is designed for young, beginning and small farmers and agribusinesses. The program contains ten online modules taught by Dr. David Kohl. The modules range in content from constructing financial documents, communication and leadership and strategic business planning. Additional learning opportunities may include advocacy education, legislative visits, both on a state and national level and localized agricultural tours.

The program is ideal for producers looking to take a closer look at the future of their business. Participants can expect to come away from the program with a better understanding of the major role finances play in managing an operation. Participants will have the opportunity to develop detailed plans for expansion and/or diversification.

New in 2022, participants can choose one of the following program timeframes:

Start in May and finish in November

Start in August and finish in January 2023

Each program timeframe will consist of a kickoff meeting, a midpoint check-in and an individual farm visit. All participants will attend the Final Conference in January held in Raleigh, N.C. The graduation event includes a networking conference with participants from five other Farm Credit associations.

The Farm Credit Knowledge Center is accepting applications and will continue to do so through April 28 for the May start. For more information on the course or to request an application, contact Sarah Scyphers at SScyphers@FCVirginias.com.

If you are a Farm Credit of the Virginias customer, you can also contact your loan officer for more information or an application. Additional info can also be obtained at the following link: bit.ly/3rG66Jv.

