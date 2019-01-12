ESPN College GameDay to debut for 2019 with UVA-Duke

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

ESPN College GameDay Covered by State Farm will make its 2019 season debut in Durham on Saturday, Jan. 19, as #2 Duke hosts #1 UVA for a showdown at Cameron Indoor Stadium between the last two ACC champions.

The traveling pregame college basketball show, hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and Jay Williams, returns for its 15th season, beginning Saturday. The show will make its first stop of the year at Duke ahead of the Saturday Primetime presented by H&R Block matchup between the Blue Devils and Cavaliers (6 p.m. ET, ESPN).

The morning show will be live from Cameron Indoor Stadium, beginning at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. This will be the ninth time College GameDay will originate from Cameron Indoor Stadium, one more than Kansas’ Phog Allen Fieldhouse for the most of any venue in the show’s 15-season history.

Related

Subscribe Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined. Click here!

News From Around the Web

Shop Google