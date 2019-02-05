EMU women’s basketball hosts Play4Kay game Wednesday

The EMU women’s basketball team is hosting a Play4Kay Game on Wednesday, welcoming local rival Bridgewater College to Yoder Arena.

Donations will be collected both at halftime as well as at the concession stand throughout the evening’s contest. All proceeds will go directly to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The team will also be wearing pink shooting shirts during the pregame warmups, while EMU’s Campus Activities Council has pink Royals t-shirts for EMU students.

Now a yearly event in the EMU women’s basketball season, the game is joined by similar events hosted by other sports: V Foundation Game in men’s basketball, Dig Pink Match in women’s volleyball and Strike Out Cancer Game in softball.

“The sports world often connects itself to great causes whether it be disaster relief, medical issues, social issues or individual needs in the local community,” said EMU Director of Athletics, Dave King. “Sporting events and venues provide great platforms for encouraging the engagement of others in worthy causes.”

Named in honor of the late Kay Yow, a former collegiate women’s basketball coach, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund has awarded more than $7.5 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

For additional information about the Play4Kay Game and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, visit www.kayyow.com.

Eastern Mennonite enters Wednesday’s 7:00pm game with a record of 9-12 overall and 6-8 in the ODAC, while Bridgewater is 13-8 and 7-7 in the ODAC.

