EMU Field Hockey Alumni Day set for Sept. 14

EMU has announced a Field Hockey Alumni Day on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Royals host Juniata College that day at 3:00pm.

Former EMU field hockey players and coaches are invited to the day, which is full of activities.

Royals of the past can play with their former teammates once again in a small-sided alumni game at 12:30pm. The game against Juniata follows at 3:00pm and will include halftime introductions. Supper and a panel of past players and coaches will follow.

Current Coach Ashley Kishorn said the program is steeped in tradition and success, and she wants the current Royals to have a chance to rub shoulders with those former players.

“With 11 ODAC Championships over the years, it is clear that EMU Field Hockey has had its fair share of success and talented athletes,” Kishorn explained. “The amount of field hockey players inducted into our schools’ Hall of Honor alone is impressive! We would love if alumni would come back to their roots here at EMU and share stories and tips for success not just on the hockey field but also in their lives and careers. It has been my goal to get this program back up to the achievements that those before us had, so speaking with these wonderful alumni would be an awesome experience for our current players and coaches.”

Director of Athletics Dave King said he enjoys the chance to honor former student-athletes.

“One of my greatest joys is to hear the stories of alumni and former coaches, describing how their EMU sports experience shaped and prepared them for life,” King explained. “They embody the purpose and value of EMU Athletics and deserve to be recognized and honored in this way.”

All former field hockey players and coaches are asked to RSVP by filling out this short online form.

