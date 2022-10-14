DMV offers U.S. Navy license plate to enlisted, veterans and spouses

The U.S. Navy celebrated 247 years this week. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new license plate to honor those currently serving or those who have previously served in the Navy.

Legislation introduced by State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA) and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin authorizes the issuance of a revenue-sharing license plate incorporating the emblem of the U.S. Navy with proceeds going to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

“DMV offers a number of license plates honoring our armed forces. We are proud to add the United States Navy as an option to those who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner.

The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Unremarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

The new license plate is available for an annual fee of $25. After DMV issues 1,000 plates, $15 from each purchase will be paid into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund to support its operations in Virginia.

The license plate can be purchased at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online at dmvNOW.com/plates.