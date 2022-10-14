Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
dmv offers u s navy license plate to enlisted veterans and spouses
News

DMV offers U.S. Navy license plate to enlisted, veterans and spouses

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

navy license plateThe U.S. Navy celebrated 247 years this week. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new license plate to honor those currently serving or those who have previously served in the Navy.

Legislation introduced by State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA) and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin authorizes the issuance of a revenue-sharing license plate incorporating the emblem of the U.S. Navy with proceeds going to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund.

“DMV offers a number of license plates honoring our armed forces. We are proud to add the United States Navy as an option to those who are bravely serving or have served our country,” said Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner.

The license plate is available to those actively serving in the Navy, those who have been honorably discharged after at least six months of active duty or those who have retired from the U.S. Navy. Unremarried surviving spouses of those eligible may also be issued the plate.

The new license plate is available for an annual fee of $25. After DMV issues 1,000 plates, $15 from each purchase will be paid into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Fund to support its operations in Virginia.

The license plate can be purchased at any DMV customer service center, DMV Connect, DMV Select office, or online at dmvNOW.com/plates.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

harrisonburg police department

HPD to host series of events to recognize 150 years of the department
Crystal Graham
virginia lottery $50 scratcher

Virginia Lottery introduces first $50 scratcher ticket, top prize is $5 million
Crystal Graham

The Virginia Lottery is adding to its portfolio a premium new game with a brand-new price point. With a top prize of a $5 million annuity, $326,000,000 Fortune is the first scratcher ticket in Virginia Lottery history to carry a $50 price point.

bridgewater college

String duo ARKAI to perform at Bridgewater College on Oct. 19
News Desk

ARKAI, an award-winning string duo that redefines the boundaries of musical genre, will perform at Bridgewater College on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m.

Whitley's Peanuts

Virginia Tech fans gobble up peanuts produced by three generations of Hokies
News Desk
jmu football

Game Preview: #25 JMU looks to remain unbeaten Saturday at Georgia State
Roger Gonzalez
burning leaves

Leading source of wildfires in Virginia: Burning yard debris
Crystal Graham
smoke in home

Fire Prevention Week: Year-round focus needed to keep families safe
Crystal Graham