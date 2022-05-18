Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza coming to Altria Theater

Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza is coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater on Thursday, Nov. 3 for a 6 p.m. performance.

The all-new show features the first appearance of characters from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” in addition to Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins, the Puppy Dog Pals, and Alice from Disney Junior’s newest hit series “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery,” live on stage.

The immersive, interactive concert experience includes singing, dancing, acrobatics and 3D special effects. It will feature favorite songs from hit Disney Junior series, as well as new original music.

In “Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza,” Mickey, Minnie, and their pals are getting ready to throw a huge costume party but mysterious weather keeps interrupting the fun. Can Team Spidey help save the Costume Palooza?

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. A special venue pre-sale will take place beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. for subscribers to the Altria Theater newsletter. Visit AltriaTheater.com, call (800) 514-ETIX (3849), or stop by the Box Office at 6 N. Laurel St., Richmond, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

