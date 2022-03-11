Customers present as armed man robs Harrisonburg business

Published Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, 5:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Big Valley Gamers located on Baxter Drive on Wednesday.

The suspect, described as a male wearing dark-colored clothing with a mask and gloves, entered the front of the business and went into the employee office. An employee returned to the office and encountered the suspect, where he then pointed a pistol at the employee.

After taking a small cash box the suspect fled the business on foot prior to the arrival of police.

Customers were present throughout the business during the robbery. There were no shots fired and no injuries reported.

If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)