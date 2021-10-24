Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Oct. 25-29

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect alternating eastbound lane closures and westbound left lane closed Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect alternating lane closures on the I-64 west exit 124 ramp to U.S. 250 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Contractor installing signs and mobilizing equipment for construction of a roundabout at the intersection. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming at mile marker 124. Right shoulder closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 100 to mile marker 131. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and expect mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load from mile marker 118 to Interstate 81. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Be alert for mowing tractors and shadow vehicles as you approach the work area.

Route 6 (Irish Road) from the Nelson County line to Route 20 (Valley Street) in Scottsville

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line

Route 20 (Scottsville Road) from Scottsville to Charlottesville

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) from Route 20 to the Fluvanna County line

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to U.S. 250

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) from the Nelson County line to the city of Charlottesville

U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Peter Jefferson Parkway to Route 616 (Black Cat Road)

Route 29 (Monacan Trail) – Transportation of a super load from the Nelson County line to Interstate 64. Be alert for slow moving vehicles from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Tree trimming operations between the Nelson County line and Route 692 (Plank Road). Left lane and left shoulder closed for a mobile work zone, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 745 (Arrowhead Valley Road) to Interstate 64. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Installation of traffic signal components from the I-64 interchange south to FR 178 (Gold Eagle Drive). Alternating southbound lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Bridge work over the Mechums River near Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed at Route 757 (Fox Neck Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway – Repair work on VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed at Route 600 (York Road), Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Pipe work between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road). Northbound right lane closed Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Monroe Highway) – Repair work on VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed between Route 643 (South Merrimac Road) and Route 718 (Mountain Run Lake Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right southbound shoulder closed between Route 651 (Lees Mill Road) and Route 687 (Opal Road), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Installation of turn lane. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Mobile work zone with right lane and right shoulder closure for tree trimming from Route 633 (Dyes Lane) and the Stafford County line. Be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 744 (Lovers Lane) – Pipe installation. All lanes closed between U.S. 15/29 (James Madison Highway) and Route 684 (Lees Ridge Road), Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 28 (Catlett Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 6 (St. James Street) – Pipe repair work with westbound lane closure at the intersection of Route 667 (Old Columbia Road) in the town of Columbia. Flaggers will control traffic Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; be alert for workers and equipment near the travel lane.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 135 to mile marker 139. Left shoulder closures with mobile work zone. Expect workers near the travel lanes in both directions Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and expect mobile left lane closure from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route 22 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from the Greene County line to Route 621 (Jacks Shop Road). Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Installation of VDOT equipment. Right shoulder closed from Route 708 (Somerset Ridge Road) to Route 760 (Spotswood Drive), Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Mowing operations from the Page County line to the town of Sperryville. Expect slow moving vehicles Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 729 (Ben Venue Road) and Route 640 (Battle Mountain Road). Right lane closed in both directions Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Mowing operations from U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect slow moving vehicles Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.