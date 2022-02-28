COVID numbers down at Augusta Health, which eases visitation restrictions

Published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, 1:28 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Augusta Health has eased visitation guidelines, citing lower COVID prevalence rates and a lower number of COVID inpatients.

All non-COVID patients admitted to Augusta Health are permitted to have two visitors at a time between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. There are limited and more liberal exceptions for certain patient populations and circumstances.

In general, visitors must be 18 years of age or older, be symptom-free and wear a mask while in the facility.

Complete guidelines are available at bit.ly/visitAH.

The current inpatient COVID-19 census at Augusta Health is 13, down nearly 80 percent from the Omicron high in early January.

And the Monday report from the regional hospital had just nine new positive cases of COVID diagnosed at Augusta Health testing sites in the 24 hours preceding 9 a.m. Monday.

Over the past week, according to a hospital spokesperson, every day had reported fewer than 20 new diagnoses per day.

Vaccination eligibility

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 5 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 5 and older; a parent or legal guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18. Additionally, booster criteria have been updated today to accommodate a fourth dose for those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. Eligibility varies by vaccine, so please be aware of the criteria changes and updates for the vaccine selected.

Please make appointments at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

For patient safety concerns, vaccines will be offered on specific days. Please be sure make an appointment for a clinic that is offering the vaccine you want. If you are registering for a booster, and are switching vaccine, make an appointment for the type of booster you want. For example, if you originally received a Pfizer vaccine, but would like a Moderna booster, make an appointment in a Moderna clinic.

If you have questions about eligibility, please call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122.

Please bring your COVID Vaccination Record Card to the booster appointment.

Vaccinations in primary care offices

Vaccinations for COVID-19 continue in all Augusta Medical Group primary care offices. Patients who prefer to receive a vaccination or booster from their personal physician should contact their doctor’s office to be scheduled into the next available vaccination appointment block.

Community-based clinics

This week, Augusta Health’s Community Vaccination Team will be providing vaccines at the Trinity Church Soup Kitchen in Staunton and the WARM Shelter in Verona. To date, more than 10,500 vaccines have been administered at clinics within vulnerable communities by the Augusta Health Task Force.

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Large on-campus vaccination clinics

Please make an appointment for on-campus clinics.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available. On-campus clinics this week are:

Wednesday: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Clinics from 3-6 p.m. for those age 18 and older. For first dose, second dose and booster dose available to those age 18 and older. Please verify criteria before registration.

Thursday: Pfizer Clinic from 3-6 p.m. for those age 12 and older. For first dose and second dose available to those age 12 and older, booster dose available to those age 16 and older. A parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of a child under the age of 18. Please verify criteria before registration.

The links are open at vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Others just have questions. For assistance, call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at 540.332.5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

Homebound patients are being vaccinated through a pilot program with Central Shenandoah EMS. Contact the Vaccination Call Center for more information.