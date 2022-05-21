Court Square Theater welcomes Spectator Bird, Dogwood Tales for concert series

Court Square Theater’s Living Room Concert Series returns Friday, May 27 at 7:30 pm with a duo of duo bands: Spectator Bird and Dogwood Tales.

James McHone Jewelry is Comfy Couch Sponsor for the 2022 Living Room Concert Series, hosted by The Steel Wheels frontman Trent Wagler.

Tickets ($20 advance; $25 at door) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show: part concert and part interview conducted by Wagler.

Taking its name from a Wallace Stegner novel, Spectator Bird features the sibling harmonies of Rachel and Lindsey FitzGerald. A unique sound and award-winning songwriting offer an honest, captivating quality reminiscent of the sisters’ home in the Virginia mountains.

Dogwood Tales features Benjamin Ryan and Kyle Grim, who became friends playing in pop-punk bands before cultivating a more roots-oriented palette, echoing the classic sounds of their home in the Shenandoah Valley. Their lyricism grows out of a serious commitment to literature and specifically the Southern-Gothic canon.

Located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia, Court Square Theater is operated by Arts Council of the Valley (ACV). Programs are supported by 2022 Cultivating the Arts Platinum Sponsors Kathy Moran Wealth Group, Matchbox Realty, and Riner Rentals. ACV is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating the arts and connecting communities in the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

Since it was established in 2000, ACV has grown into a multi-faceted community organization that fosters innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists. Today, ACV manages Court Square Theater and Smith House Galleries, funds local art projects through its Advancing the Arts grant program (awarding more than $436,000 since 2001), and coordinates monthly First Fridays of the Valley community gatherings.

ACV is supported in part by the City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

valleyarts.org

