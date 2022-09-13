Congressman Cline announces start of this year’s Congressional App Challenge

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

apple iphone phone mobileVirginia Sixth District middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1, 2022 for this year’s Congressional App Challenge.

Designed to encourage students to participate in computer science, STEM and coding, winners receive official recognition from their member of Congress. The apps of winners are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“Improving computer science, coding and STEM skills is essential for boosting innovation and economic prosperity,” Congressman Ben Cline said in a press release. “My office is excited to participate in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. Sixth District middle and high school students who choose to participate with my office will test their creativity and strengthen their programming skills.”

Registration and submission are encouraged online at https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/. Questions are welcome by emailing [email protected]. Students can begin follow this link to begin coding their apps for 2022.

 

 

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage


Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.