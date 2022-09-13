Congressman Cline announces start of this year’s Congressional App Challenge
Virginia Sixth District middle and high school students are encouraged to register online and submit their app by November 1, 2022 for this year’s Congressional App Challenge.
Designed to encourage students to participate in computer science, STEM and coding, winners receive official recognition from their member of Congress. The apps of winners are displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.
“Improving computer science, coding and STEM skills is essential for boosting innovation and economic prosperity,” Congressman Ben Cline said in a press release. “My office is excited to participate in the 2022 Congressional App Challenge. Sixth District middle and high school students who choose to participate with my office will test their creativity and strengthen their programming skills.”
Registration and submission are encouraged online at https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/. Questions are welcome by emailing [email protected]. Students can begin follow this link to begin coding their apps for 2022.