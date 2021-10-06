Commonwealth awards $19,957,901 in hazard mitigation assistance funds

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management announced this week the receipt of hazard mitigation assistance funds from the FEMA.

These awards were received under the following grant programs: Pre-Disaster Mitigation and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

“VDEM continues to strongly support local governments in meeting their risk reduction goals through the FEMA hazard mitigation assistance grants. We continue to see the development of innovative projects to protect public infrastructure, as well as projects that focus on protecting vulnerable populations, and promote economic development,” said State Coordinator of Emergency Management, Curtis Brown.

VDEM administers these federal funds on behalf of FEMA. The state does not provide matching funds for the PDM grants which are nationally competitive grant programs, but does contribute a state share for the HMGP grant projects.

Applicant Project Name Federal Share Non-Federal Share Total Grant Award Program Chesterfield County Addison Evans Water Treatment Plant (AEWTP) Floodwall and Stream Restoration $8,671,959 $2,890,653 11,562,612 PDM Hopewell, City of Hopewell – Cattail Creek Tributary Stabilization Project $840,750 $280,250 $1,121,000 PDM Pound, Town of Town of Pound – Church Street Landslide Remediation $39,150 $13,050 $52,200 HMGP Roanoke, City of Acquisition and Demolotion of Ramada Inn $3,577,962 $1,192,654 $4,770,616 PDM South Boston, Town of Riverdale Acquisition Project $1,838,605 $612,868 $2,451,473 HMPG Total Project Costs $14,968,426 $4,989,475 $19,957,901

VDEM is now accepting applications for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant and Flood Mitigation Assistance for fiscal year 2021.

In addition, the application period is open for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program under Disaster 4602 February Ice Storm. All applications can be submitted in vdem.emgrants.com.

For additional information on other mitigation grant funding opportunities, contact: Debbie Messmer, State Hazard Mitigation Officer, at debbie.messmer@vdem.virginia.gov.