Cloudbet: The world’s premier cryptocurrency casino

Published Tuesday, Mar. 29, 2022, 10:56 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

If you’re a fan of casinos and crypto, you’ll already know that there are many crypto casinos online, all of which proclaim to be better than their rivals. This makes picking the best cryptocurrency casino incredibly difficult. So, how can you cut through the noise and judge casinos fairly, while also not wasting hours of your time comparing sites?

The answer is exceptionally simple: take a look at what we have to say below, as we reveal the number one cryptocurrency casino in the world, as well as exactly how we came to our decision. You can then head to the casino we recommend and sign up.

Cloudbet: The top crypto casino

So, which site have we rated to be the best crypto casino around? Well, after much research, the winner is a clear one: Cloudbet. It’s the oldest crypto casino in the world, which already gives it some weight, but there are also many other reasons to make Cloudbet your new crypto casino – including the ones we’ve listed below.

Spectacular game selection

The first, and most important, reason to play at Cloudbet is the selection of games. Quite simply, they have everything an online casino player could want. As you might expect, the main bulk of games are slots, and you’ll find everything from simple classic slots to more complex video slots, including many with the exciting Megaways feature.

But which slots should you try first at Cloudbet? Everyone is different, but here are five you should try playing if you’re unsure where to start: Hotline, Mega Masks, Reel Steal, Jack Hammer and Safari Sam 2. New slots are added regularly, so check back often to see if there’s anything new that takes your fancy.

You’ll also find a wide range of table games at Cloudbet, including blackjack, roulette and baccarat, plus there’s a nice selection of virtuals too. Progressive jackpot games are also included, plus there’s a great live casino, with games from Evolution Gaming, Ezugi and more.

5 BTC welcome bonus + additional promotions

The huge welcome bonus is another fantastic reason to sign up with Cloudbet. While other casinos – most noticeably those that only accept fiat currency – usually have welcome bonuses worth hundreds, Cloudbet’s welcome bonus is worth up to 5 BTC. That’s over $200,000! It’s a simple bonus, which doubles your first deposit. If you use an alternative cryptocurrency, the bonus will be converted into the cryptocurrency you’ve chosen.

Once you’ve finished using the huge welcome bonus, there are plenty of others to claim. There are several free spins bonuses, plus they often hold prize giveaways. You’ll also find a really decent loyalty scheme, called the Cloudbet Loyalty Club, which rewards players for spending their time and money at the site.

Safety and security assured

It’s vital to play at a crypto casino that you can trust. This applies to the majority of them out there, but a few spoil things for the rest. You can rest assured that Cloudbet is one of the sites you can absolutely trust, as it is properly licensed and regulated. What’s more, all transactions are protected by SSL encryption, plus all games come from highly reputable suppliers, so you know that they’ll be completely fair.

Responsive and helpful customer support

Customer support is something that most people don’t consider when signing up with a site, but often regret this when they need some help. You’ll find that the Cloudbet customer support is exceptionally responsive, with customer support agents who really know what they’re talking about. The easiest way to get in touch with them is via live chat. Don’t forget to look through the help section before making contact, as there’s a chance you’ll find the answer you need by yourself.

Huge range of accepted cryptocurrencies

Importantly for a cryptocurrency casino, Cloudbet accepts a large range of different cryptos – not just Bitcoin, as is the case at some other online casinos. The list of accepted currencies is a long one, but it includes Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. If you have a preferred cryptocurrency not previously mentioned, double check that the site accepts it before you sign up.

Superb reputation online

Finally, we found that Cloudbet has a fantastic reputation online. We’ve looked through various forums and review sites, and the majority of commenters agree that Cloudbet provides an enjoyable experience, as well as a safe and fair place for people to play. Of course, there are some complaints, most seemingly from losing players who hold a grudge, but the negative comments are hugely outweighed by the positives.

Selected the top crypto casino: Methodology

Now you know that Cloudbet is the number one cryptocurrency casino, it’s incredibly important we explain how we decided on our top site. We looked at several areas when investigating various crypto casinos, with the most important ones described below.

Assessment of available games . Quite simply, a great casino has to have lots of games, most of which should be exciting to play and offer big jackpots. A site shouldn’t just have slots, but also table games, live casino games and more. We also expect to see new games added regularly.

. Quite simply, a great casino has to have lots of games, most of which should be exciting to play and offer big jackpots. A site shouldn’t just have slots, but also table games, live casino games and more. We also expect to see new games added regularly. Review of bonuses and promotions . The welcome bonus at any site should be two things: large and fair. This means we expect reasonable wagering requirements and no other terms and conditions that restrict your chances of withdrawing some winnings. We also want to see other promotions too, plus there should be a rewarding loyalty scheme.

. The welcome bonus at any site should be two things: large and fair. This means we expect reasonable wagering requirements and no other terms and conditions that restrict your chances of withdrawing some winnings. We also want to see other promotions too, plus there should be a rewarding loyalty scheme. Analysis of security features . We check to see if the casino is properly licensed and regulated, plus we also investigate whether SSL encryption is used. To get our seal of approval, the casino must also only use games from reputable suppliers.

. We check to see if the casino is properly licensed and regulated, plus we also investigate whether SSL encryption is used. To get our seal of approval, the casino must also only use games from reputable suppliers. Research into accepted cryptocurrencies . As they’re specifically designated as crypto casinos, we expect the casinos being analyzed to offer a range of different cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal options, and not just Bitcoin.

. As they’re specifically designated as crypto casinos, we expect the casinos being analyzed to offer a range of different cryptocurrency deposit and withdrawal options, and not just Bitcoin. Online search to ascertain reputation. It’s very important to ascertain what the overall opinion of a site is, and the best way to gauge opinion is to look at forums and review websites. If there are too many negative comments about a site, we have to assume that the site is failing its players in some way.

Frequently asked questions

What are the advantages of using cryptocurrency at casinos?

The biggest advantage is security. You’ll never have to input personal and banking details when depositing at a crypto casino. This also boosts online privacy, which is a big concern for many casino players nowadays.

How is a crypto deposit made?

It’s incredibly simple. Choose to deposit using a cryptocurrency and the casino will provide you with a wallet address. You then send money from your wallet to the casino’s wallet address. It will then take a few minutes for the money to transfer, after which you’ll find the money in your account, ready to use to play a variety of games.

Does cryptocurrency fluctuate in value?

Yes, cryptocurrency fluctuates in value far more than fiat currencies. This means that there is some risk to using crypto, as the value could go down. However, it could rise instead, making you money without the need to play any casino games.

What’s the most that can be deposited using cryptocurrency?

The maximum deposit amount varies from casino to casino. There are some casinos, including Cloudbet, that have no maximum deposit amount, making them extremely attractive to high rollers.

Do crypto casinos accept players from all countries?

Crypto casinos will accept players from most countries, although there are usually a few exceptions. For example, Cloudbet accepts players from all countries except the US, the UK, China, Macau, Hong Kong and Singapore. You’ll be able to find any countries restricted by a casino by looking through their terms and conditions.

Story by Jelka Emma

Like this: Like Loading...