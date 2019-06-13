City of Waynesboro announces new BOOST tourism grant cycle

The City of Waynesboro invests annually in tourism-oriented business events and projects through its BOOST grant program.

City businesses and organizations are invited to apply for up to $3,000 per organization to support eligible activities such as fairs, festivals and projects intended to entice visitation as well as the associated marketing, design and printing costs.

Funds are accessible for new and existing tourism-related endeavors taking place within the City of Waynesboro between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

“BOOST grants are one of the ways the City strives to bring more visitors into Waynesboro,” says Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism. “Grants supporting the great events that attract visitors to Waynesboro allow event organizers to extend their marketing reach.”

Tourism expenditures in Waynesboro for 2017 were $36,282,493.

The grant application is available on the City’s Tourism website (www.visitwaynesboro.net). Completed applications are due by noon on Monday, July 15, 2019, to the Economic Development and Tourism Office. A committee will review the applications and make determinations for grant awards by Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

Full details for the requirements of the grant are included in the application, which can also be obtained from the Tourism Office at 301 West Main Street, Waynesboro, VA 22980 or by calling 540-942-6570.

