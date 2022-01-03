City of Staunton inclement weather schedules, information

City of Staunton offices and facilities will open to the public at 10 a.m. due to inclement weather. Employees should report two hours later than their regular reporting time. Non-essential employees unable to safely travel to their workplace may take unscheduled leave, provided they inform their supervisor.

Trash/refuse collection

Refuse collection for residents and customers in the Downtown Central Business District scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 will occur as scheduled.

Recycling Center hours

Because personnel will be utilized in snow and refuse removal operations, the Recycling Center at Gypsy Hill will be closed on Monday, Jan. 3. Regular operations are expected to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Library hours

The Staunton Public Library will open two hours late on Monday, Jan. 3 due to the inclement weather. Patrons are reminded that the library will close at 6 p.m. through Thursday, Jan. 6 because of staffing constraints due to COVID. Regular operations are expected to resume Friday, Jan. 7.

Snow, sleet and ice removal

The City Code requires that residents and business owners remove snow, sleet or ice in front of their home or place of business promptly. Sidewalks must be cleared within six hours after precipitation stops. If the precipitation falls at night, residents and business owners have until noon the following day to clear a public walkway.

The City appreciates timely compliance with these requirements to protect the safety and well-being of pedestrians and to keep business activity viable in the downtown area.

Questions

For more information on refuse and recycling, contact Public Works at 540.332.3892.

For more information about the Staunton Public Library, call 540.332.3902.

For more information about administrative offices, call 540.332.3812.

