Charlottesville to present proposal for field house, parking lot expansion at Tonsler Park

The Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation will be hosting two online public meetings next week to present and gather input on the proposal to construct a field house and possible parking lot expansion options for Benjamin Tonsler Park.

The online meetings will be hosted on Tuesday, March 22, at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Both meetings will cover the same materials; the different times are to ensure people with different schedules can attend at the time of their choosing. There will also be Parks staff at the park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Monday, March 21st to explain the proposal and gather public input, and materials will be available in the community center.

The 2013 Plan for Tonsler Park includes a field house building located adjacent to and behind the existing community center, as well as possible parking expansion area near the basketball courts. Preliminary concept plans for each have been developed and will be shared for public review and comment.

Zoom link can be found on the city website calendar or you can contact Chris Gensic at the Charlottesville Department of Parks and Recreation, 434-970-3656 or gensic@charlottesville.gov.