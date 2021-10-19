Carmel Partners strengthens its presence in Los Angeles, with luxury apartment complex ‘Linea’ now 90% leased

Published Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, 8:18 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

From coast to coast, Carmel Partners enhances the nation’s most desirable communities with an entrepreneurial approach to development and an unparalleled eye for design. Included in its impressive track record, Carmel Partners has established a vast repertoire of multifamily development projects in Los Angeles, California, a bustling city renowned for its creative and energetic spirit. Through luxury apartments Atelier and ARQ and VOX at Cumulus District, Carmel Partners elevates the value of Los Angeles’ most appealing neighborhoods by employing a bold and innovative vision for urban living. Unified by state-of-the-art amenities, refined finishes and appealing locations, Carmel Partners continues to build a distinct reputation on the West Coast.

Strengthening their existing presence in the Los Angeles community, Carmel Partners introduces its newest luxury apartment complex, ‘Linea,’ to the city’s west side, a neighborhood at the nexus of work and play. Now 90% leased, Linea immerses residents in a colorful experience, where lifestyle and location find perfect balance.

Located on 2435 S. Sepulveda Boulevard, Linea provides a gateway to Southern Californian beauty, with one 10-story building and three 6-story buildings designed to take advantage of the city’s most attractive views. Residents may take a breath of fresh air surrounded by unobstructed views of the surrounding landscape, from the beaches of the Pacific Ocean and peaks of the Santa Monica Mountains to the downtown L.A. skyline. Private balconies and a rooftop pool terrace create almost panoramic views spanning as far as Malibu in one direction, and the Palos Verdes Peninsula in the other. This rooftop amenity is also outfitted with planted overhead trellises, BBQ grills and wired cabanas.

Carmel Partners finds a thoughtful balance between city chic and coastal charm in Linea’s interior design. Brought to life by stylish pops of color, a vibrant and approachable atmosphere becomes tangible to residents from the moment they enter the porte-cochere entrance. The lively aesthetic extends into the over 55,000 square-feet of amenity space, which includes a sprawling resident lounge, kitchen, game room and clubroom. Linea also boasts a 4,000-square-foot fitness center and yoga studio with expansive, elevated views.

The property’s size also allows for an impressive collection of outdoor amenities, differentiating Linea from other L.A. developments. Beyond its beautifully landscaped courtyards and rooftop deck, residents find a 7,800-square-foot landscaped outdoor deck and picnic area, rushing with energy in the year-round warm climate. An outdoor resort style pool and spa offer residents ample space to decompress, surrounded by fire pits, day beds, and chaise lounges. Residents can also take advantage of Linea’s 7,500-square-foot landscaped dog park with additional seating and dog wash station conveniently located nearby.

Spectacular views invite residents to discover what lies beyond Linea’s grounds. Directly adjacent to the Expo/Sepulveda Metro station and one block from the San Diego and Santa Monica Freeways, Linea residents find a convenient commute to popular urban centers, such as downtown L.A. and Santa Monica. Knowing the importance of a networked community to the L.A. resident, Carmel Partners also positioned Linea just three miles from other major business districts including Beverly Hills, Century City and Westwood. As residents flock to life at Linea, they embrace a lifestyle of connectivity to the area’s most desirable employment, entertainment and dining opportunities, which also includes 5,000 SF of retail on-site.

Between Cumulus, ARQ, Atelier and Linea, Carmel Partners is no stranger to the joys of life in Los Angeles. With its footprint now in West L.A., Carmel Partners invites residents to experience Los Angeles without limits.

About Carmel Partners

Carmel Partners is one of the leading specialists in real estate investment management with a focus on U.S. multifamily acquisition and renovation, and development and construction. The company also specializes in debt and lending opportunities. Carmel Partners, LLC was founded in 1996 and has offices across the country, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Irvine, New York City, Seattle, Washington D.C., and Denver.

Story by Jessica Brown