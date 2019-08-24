Bridgewater College welcomes seven new faculty members

Bridgewater College welcomes seven new full-time faculty members for the 2019-20 academic year. The faculty members, who arrived on campus in mid-August for meetings before the start of classes on Aug. 27, will join the departments of art, communication studies, education, health and human sciences, and mathematics and computer science.

The new faculty members, announced by Dr. Leona Sevick, provost and vice president for academic affairs, are as follows:

Ronald Alabanza will join the Department of Art as a practitioner in residence. Alabanza earned an M.F.A. in graphic design from Savannah College of Art and Design and a B.A. in English from George Mason University.

The Department of Communication Studies welcomes Emily Kohl as instructor of communication studies. Kohl earned an M.A. in communication and advocacy and a B.A. in English from James Madison University.

Tammy Sheehy and Leah Washington will join the Department of Health and Human Sciences as assistant professors. Sheehy earned a Ph.D. in sport, exercise and performance psychology from West Virginia University. Washington earned a Ph.D. in sport and exercise psychology from the University of North Carolina Greensboro, an M.S. in exercise science from The George Washington University and a B.S. in kinesiology from James Madison University.

Joining the Department of Mathematics and Computer Science are Robert Silverman as associate professor of computer science, and Andrea Williams as instructor of mathematics. Silverman earned a Ph.D. and an M.E. in computer engineering from Purdue University and a B.E. in computer engineering from City University of New York. Williams received an M.S. in mathematics from the University of Virginia and a B.S. in mathematics from Bridgewater College.

Marg Mast will join the Teacher Education Program as visiting assistant professor of education. Mast earned a Ph.D. from the University of Texas, an M.Ed. from Our Lady of the Lake University and a B.A. from Goshen College.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

