Bridgewater College Teresa Mejia to present recital Nov. 24

Published Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, 9:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Teresa I. Mejia will present a senior recital at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

For her soprano voice recital, Mejia will perform “Lágrimas mías” from El anillo de hierro by Pedero Miguel Marequés, “Austuriana” by Manuel de Falla” and “El Majo Tímido” by Enrique Granados. She also will perform “Clouds” by Ned Rorem, “The Daisies” by Samuel Barber and “On a Little Bird” by Ned Rorem.

The recital also includes “Promiscuity,” “Church Bell at Night” and “Sea-Snatch” from Hermit Songs by Barber, “Ici-Bas!” by Gabriel Fauré and Six German Songs by Louis Spohr.

A special feature of the recital is Mejia and Jenna K. Hallock performing a duet of “Laudamus te” by Antonio Vivaldi. Hallock is a senior music major and the daughter of Brad and Karla Hallock of Frederick, Md.

Mejia studies voice under Melissa Sumner Swisher, adjunct in music at Bridgewater College. Lacey Johnson, instructor of music at the College, will accompany Mejia on the piano.

Mejia, a music major, is the daughter of Juan and Ana Mejia of Front Royal, Va. She is a member of the Concert Choir and the Chorale. She is a member of the National Association for Music Educators (NAfME).

The recital is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.

Related

Comments