‘BrewHaHa’ craft beer festival returns to the Virginia Museum of History & Culture
The Virginia Museum of History & Culture will welcome guests back to “BrewHaHa” on Saturday, Aug. 7, after not being able to host the event in 2020.
“We are absolutely thrilled to bring BrewHaHa back this summer after a year’s hiatus,” said VMHC President and CEO Jamie Bosket. “The COVID epidemic struck many industries, with the hospitality, food and drink industries hit particularly hard. We’re very proud to once again host this festival that will benefit everyone involved, and allow us to again offer lively, outdoor entertainment to all Virginia craft beer lovers.”
Beers and ciders produced by brewers from across the Commonwealth will be on tap for the 6-9 p.m. event including:
- Big Ugly Brewing – Chesapeake
- 6 Bears & A Goat Brewing Company – Fredericksburg
- Wasserhund Brewing Company – Virginia Beach
- Coastal Fermentory – Newport News
- Capstan Bar Brewing Company – Hampton
- Brothers Craft Brewing – Harrisonburg
- Elation Brewing Company – Norfolk
- Caiseal Beer & Spirits Co. – Hampton
- Blue Toad Cidery – Roseland
Attendees can sip offerings from a variety of local Virginia brewers as they play lawn games and listen to live music. Food will be available for purchase from Woodhead’s Grill food truck. The event will occur rain or shine, and the museum’s galleries will be open as well.
Member pre-sale tickets are available now. Tickets for the general public will be available beginning on July 15. Purchase tickets prior to July 22 to receive a reduced price of $24 per adult. Beginning July 22 General Admission tickets increase to $30.
All tickets include free admission to the museum, a commemorative tasting glass, eight tasting tickets, and access to paid food concessions. Designated drivers and non-tasters 21 years and older may purchase a $10 ticket to enter the event.
Visit VirginiaHistory.org/Beer for tickets and more information.