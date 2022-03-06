Binghamton salvages series finale with VMI, wins 8-7 on Sunday

Published Sunday, Mar. 6, 2022, 5:43 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Binghamton’s Andrew Tan delivered a three-run double with two outs in the ninth to help the Bearcats rally for an 8-7 victory over VMI Sunday in Gray-Minor Stadium.

VMU won the first two games of the non-conference series, Friday and Saturday, to claim the series two games to one.

The loss is the first at home on the season for Keydets. VMI started the season with five straight wins in Lexington.

VMI opened a 4-3 lead in the fifth with two runs. Ty Swaim doubled with one out and came home on a Zac Morris triple and Will Knight later singled to score Morris. The Keydets added two more in the seventh, starting with a Morris solo home run to left center. Brett Cook hit a sacrifice fly later in the frame to make the score 7-3.

Binghamton scored one in the eighth and loaded the bases with one out in the ninth after plating one run. Will Riley struck out the next batter, but Tan followed with what proved to be the game-winning hit to left center field. Justin Rosner worked a perfect bottom of the ninth to earn the win.

Morris finished 4-for-5 with three runs and three RBI and was a double short of hitting for the cycle. Justin Starke was 2-for-3 with a home run and two walks, while Swaim had two hits. Cole Garrett drew two walks and Knight compiled a hit, two RBI and a walk.

Tan finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI for Binghamton (3-6). Evin Sullivan and Cavan Tully each had two hits and scored twice.

The Keydets (6-5) are scheduled to have two mid-week games this week in Gray-Minor Stadium, Tuesday against Penn State and Wednesday with Holy Cross. Both contests are slated to start at 3 p.m.