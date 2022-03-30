Big night from Cade Hunter powers Virginia Tech to 13-4 win at VMI

Cade Hunter went 5-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four runs and five RBI as Virginia Tech topped VMI 13-4 Tuesday night in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Field.

Each team had 15 hits but the Keydets left 17 runners on base and the Hokies took advantage of 11 walks on the night.

ESPN+ Replay: click here.

Virginia Tech scored four runs in the first frame, two coming off a Hunter home run. Hunter homered again as part of a three-run third inning to give the visitors a 7-1 lead.

The Keydets scored one in the first and two more in the third but left five runners on in the two innings combined. The Hokies added two more runs in the sixth and four in the ninth.

Three Keydets had three hits on the evening, red-shirt junior Will Knight and sophomores Brett Cook and Ty Swaim. Cook doubled and scored twice, while Reeves Whitmore had a two run single and drew two walks.

Cole Jenkins had a pair of hits, Cole Garrett had two walks and Bryce Demory took advantage of a pinch-hitting opportunity with an opposite field hit.

Conor Hartigan also homered for Virginia Tech (15-6). Head coach John Szefc earned his 100th win in his five seasons as head mentor of the Hokie program.

VMI (8-16) travels to Radford Wednesday for another non-conference game at 4 p.m.

