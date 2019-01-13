Bestselling author Brendan Kiely to speak at Bridgewater College

The New York Times bestselling author Brendan Kiely will speak at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, in the Concert Hall in the Carter Center for Worship and Music at Bridgewater College.

Kiely, co-author of All American Boys with Jason Reynolds, will speak on racial tensions and how children are affected, regardless of race.

Kiely also is the author of Tradition, The Last True Love Story and The Gospel of Winter.

His work, published in more than 10 languages, has received numerous awards. He received a Coretta Scott King Author Honor Award, the Walter Dean Myers Award and the Amelia Elizabeth Walden Award. His work has been selected twice as one of the American Library Association’s Best Fiction for Young Adults and was a Chicago Public Library Best of the Best.

Originally from the Boston area, Kiely lives with his wife in New York City.

The program is free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

