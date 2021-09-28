Bath County: Traffic diversion on Route 687 beginning Oct. 4

A temporary stream crossing will accommodate traffic on part of Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) in Bath County beginning Monday, Oct. 4.

The location is at the intersection with Route 615 (Main Street), where crews from the Virginia Department of Transportation will replace a culvert over a tributary to Hot Springs Run. During construction, Route 687 motorists will follow a stop-and-proceed pattern at the temporary crossing.

The culvert replacement is scheduled for completion by Thursday, Oct. 28. All work is weather permitting.

