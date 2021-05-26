Augusta Health passes 75K COVID-19 vaccination milestone

Augusta Health has administered 75,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 38,000 community members have been fully vaccinated at Augusta Health clinics.

Vaccine video series

Augusta Health has created a series of short videos with CEO Mary Mannix, Dr. Allison Baroco, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Clint Merritt, Medical Director of Population Health, discussing frequently asked questions about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

The first video—”I’ve had COVID-19. Do I really need the vaccine?”—is available here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6nxsNwnww0

The next video—”Have the mRNA vaccines been adequately tested? Are they safe?”—will be available soon. You may use and share the videos.

Vaccination efforts

Augusta Health is vaccinating everyone age 12 and older who lives, works or goes to school in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are authorized for individuals age 18 and over. Pfizer vaccine is authorized for individuals age 12 and older; a parent or guardian must be present to consent to vaccination of those under the age of 18.

The focus of vaccinations efforts has shifted from the large-scale, on-campus mass vaccination clinics to smaller, more convenient neighborhood-based clinics throughout the community. Large clinics will still be scheduled regularly, but in half-day increments.

Large on-campus Vaccination Clinics

Appointments are preferred for clinics. Walk-ins are welcome as supply allows.

Go to vaccinate.augustahealth.com to view the links and schedule an appointment. Information about new clinics, the links and the criteria for each link, are posted as available.

On-campus clinics for the remainder of this week are:

Wednesday, May 26: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 pm until 8 pm. Walk-ins welcome until 7 pm.

This is a Pfizer clinic, so anyone age 12 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Thursday, May 27: After school/after work clinic hours for those are unable to come during the day. The clinic will run from 3:30 pm until 7 pm. Walk-ins welcome until 5 pm.

This is a Johnson & Johnson clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Friday, May 28: The clinic will run from 8 am until 11 pm. Walk-ins welcome until 10 am.

This is a Moderna clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend. The link is open on vaccinate.augustahealth.com

Community-Based Clinics

Augusta Health also provides off-campus, community-based clinics in partnership with local organizations, churches and schools.

This week, the Vaccination Clinics scheduled at community sites are:

On Thursday, May 27, two community clinics will be held at: A Johnson & Johnson Clinic at Briarwood Apartments in Staunton at 12 noon A Moderna Clinic at the Glasgow Community Center from 3 pm to 7 pm

On Friday, May 28, a drive-thru clinic will be held at the Waynesboro Urgent Care from 2 pm to 4 pm. This is a Johnson & Johnson clinic, so anyone age 18 and older may attend. Johnson & Johnson is a one-dose vaccine. Walk-ins (or more appropriately, drive-ins) are welcome. Appointments can be scheduled for this clinic on augustahealth.com

Community organizations that would like to partner with Augusta Health for a Vaccination Clinic can contact VaccinationTaskForce@augustahealth.com for more information on the requirements.

Vaccination Call Center

Not everyone has access to the internet. Those who need assistance to schedule should call Augusta Health’s Vaccination Call Center at (540) 332-5122. The Call Center is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to answer questions and help to schedule vaccination appointments.

