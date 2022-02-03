Augusta County woman wins $1 million in New Year’s Millionaire Raffle

Published Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, 5:26 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

When Sharon Anderson decided to check the winning numbers in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, she had some pretty low expectations.

“I saw that I didn’t win the $100,000 prize, so just for giggles, I decided to check the million-dollar numbers,” she said. “I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to win that.’”

The Stuarts Draft woman was wrong. Her ticket was indeed a $1 million winner.

“It’s unreal!” she exclaimed as she redeemed her winning ticket with Virginia Lottery officials. “It’s really exciting!”

She bought the ticket, #204995, at Sheetz, located at 2870 Stuarts Draft Highway in Stuarts Draft.

The other three million-dollar winning tickets were bought in Alexandria, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Six tickets won $100,000 each. They were bought in Goode, Hampton, Henrico, Martinsville, Mattaponi and Winchester. An additional 500 tickets each won $500.

Anderson, who works as a restaurant manager, said she intends to save her winnings toward retirement.