Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals set to meet on Thursday

The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona.

The board will consider the following requests:

A request by Chris Kempton, agent for Sun Shenandoah Acres RV, LLC, c/o Sun Communities Tax Department, for a Special Use Permit to add an addition to the existing beach house for Administrative Offices on property they own, located at 256 and 348 Lake Road, Stuarts Draft in the South River District.

A request by Brandon Turner, for a Special Use Permit to amend Operating Condition #8 on Special Use Permit #21-33 to allow business traffic on Koogler Hill Lane on property owned by Guy C. or Judy C. Eavers, located on the east side of Walnut Hills Road, adjacent to 47 Koogler Hill Lane, Staunton in the Riverheads District.

A request by Mark W. or Mandi L. Simmers, for a Special Use Permit to construct a detached accessory dwelling unit attached to an accessory building to use as a short term vacation rental on property they own, located at 1617 Laurel Hill Road, Verona in the Beverley Manor District.

A request by Mitchell S. Tilson, for a Special Use Permit to have an RC flying field and to have organized flying competition events on property he owns, located at 2073 Howardsville Turnpike, Lyndhurst in the South River District.

A request by Jeff Jennings, for a Special Use Permit to have a sawmill operation with outdoor storage of equipment and logs and to have outdoor display and sales of processed lumber, firewood, wood chips, topsoil, and mulch on property owned by Beverley Manor Orchard, located at the north side of Churchville Avenue (Route 250), approximately .1 of a mile west of the intersection of Churchville Avenue and Apple Orchard Lane, Churchville in the Pastures District.

Data and information regarding the above matters are available for inspection and review in the Community Development Department in the Augusta County Government Center, Verona, Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Contact Community Development at 540.245.5700 or email comdev@co.augusta.va.us with questions.

View the meeting agenda, submit e-comments, and sign-up to speak on the Meetings and Agenda page.