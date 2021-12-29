Augusta County: 13-year-old abducted by father at gunpoint

Published Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, 8:11 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a child that was abducted by his father from the Greenville area Tuesday evening.

Jaxson D. Moran, 13, is 5’3”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a lime green and gray Ariat baseball hat, a navy blue Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and Ariat work boots.

The juvenile was abducted at gunpoint from his mother. Steven Dale Moran abducted the juvenile at approximately 4:16 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

The two were seen driving off in a maroon, 2014 Nissan Titan four-door pickup truck with Virginia license plate VHZ-4343. They were last seen travelling north on Almo Chapel Road in Greenville.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jaxson or Steven Moran are asked to contact 911 immediately.

“This is an isolated domestic related incident. The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Steven and Jaxson Moran. Do not approach or try to follow Moran,” Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

Related



