Atlantic Union Bank names Maria P. Tedesco chief operating officer

Atlantic Union Bank has announced that Maria Tedesco will assume the new role of chief operating officer, effective immediately. Tedesco will also continue to serve in her current role as president.

As president and COO, Tedesco will lead the following customer-centric business units: consumer and business banking, wholesale banking, wealth management, home loans, technology and operations, marketing, digital strategy and enterprise experience, business intelligence, and first line of defense risk.

“Since the day Maria walked through our doors as president in 2018, she has been an incredible asset,” said, John C. Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank. “Maria has delivered significant tangible and intangible results for our customers, our communities, our teammates and our shareholders. Her customer first approach to our business will continue to serve us well as she takes on the expanded role of president and COO.

“Additionally, uniting these business units will help us better meet our customers’ needs, enhance their experiences, improve internal coordination and respond to our constantly changing environment in an agile manner.”